Stevie Nicks is being defended after sharing a post about the Maui fires that was branded “privileged” and “self-centred”.

The Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, 75, posted her thoughts about the fatal disaster on Instagram, shortly after it was announced that 89 people had died.

Officials believe the wildfires, which are now the country’s worst in terms of casualties in more than 100 years, could end up being the deadliest disaster in the state’s history, with homes and buildings on the island of Lahaina being reduced to ashes.

On Instagram on Saturday (12 August), Nicks posted a statement she had written the night before. It read: “As I am sure you have heard – the island, Maui, where I own a house I have been staying at since the 80s – and the small village, city, most magical place on earth, Lahaina, burned to the ground over the last few days.

“And to make the situation worse my young niece, her husband, and their little boy had just arrived for a very needed vacation before she started up her school year (on her way to becoming a psychologist) for 10 days. They had one and a half days of fun and then – the fire started.

“The power went out at 5:12am (Tuesday morning) but they had no idea why – It was still out at noon, realising that many surrounding houses had also lost power. It was a mystery. My house is 15 to 20 minutes from Lahaina – but still no one knew about the fire. We knew here in Houston, but there was no way to get Jessi (my niece) on the phone. The entire area of Lahaina and everything around it was down. But here in Houston… we knew.”

Nicks continued: “There was no way to know that this amazing town that had survived so much for so long would burn down and disappear into the history books, leaving so much sadness, destruction, and death behind it in its wake. This island, in so many ways, defines Fleetwood Mac and me and our families. Mick and I came here in 1978, went up to Kula to look at a huge, beautiful house and stood in front of it listening to the gentle magical wind. He said to me ~ ‘I will live and die on this island.’ I knew he was telling the truth. John also lived here in Maui for a long time – Christine never lived here but visited many times.

“My truth was that I wanted a house here just so I could spend time in Lahaina walking the streets; visiting the art galleries – sitting on the rock wall – Most all the opals I wear on my fingers came from a store on Front Street. I hope the sweet lady who owned that store was able to grab all her opals and run. I hope she made it out.”

Nicks revealed that her “house and the surrounding area” are still standing as “the wind took a fire in a different direction”.

After the singer shared the post, though, many stepped in to say that her mention of the wildfires ruining her niece’s holiday came from a “privileged” position. However, many are now defending Nicks, arguing that the story was intended to highlight the fact that many people on the island were unaware the fires had started; many survivors have said they did not hear any sirens or receive a warning giving them enough time to prepare, realising they were in danger only when they saw flames or heard explosions.

Stevie Nick’s Instagram post on the Maui wildfires (Instagram)

One fan replied: “I read this several times to try and find a way to make it not sound so bad but… it sounds so bad. @stevienicks I love you from the bottom of my butt and I know you’re just trying to spread awareness and sharing what Maui means to you and your family but this doesn’t sound as compassionate as maybe you meant it to.”

“What a pointless privileged tone deaf and self centered post,” another post read, with an additional fan stating: “Wow Stevie, I’m actually disappointed in your post. People lost their homes and more and you’re going on about your niece not having a vacation home to relax in.”

But staunch defenders have explained that the Fleetwood Mac star was merely expressing how special Lahaina is to her and her family.

”She doesn’t just care about her nieces vacation, she’s sharing the story of how she found out and how part of her family was connected to the tragedy that destroyed homes of the indigenous that she cares deeply for,” one fan wrote in response to the criticism.

Meanwhile, another post read: “All of these people are ripping her apart for talking about her family and her privilege. You have no idea whether she’s donated or plans to donate to rebuild the island. Or at least to help those in need. What annoys me is that one day you love a celebrity and praise them. The next thing you are ripping them apart for what?”

Maui has been left devastated by the deadly wildfires (AFP via Getty Images)

“Stevie is a talented writer as most know,” a third post concluded, adding: “I don’t read this as a self-serving post at all. It’s to acknowledge what has happened and is happening in Lahaina. I interpret it as though the human lives, the beauty, and the land lost in the fire are elsewhere. Away, but certainly not gone. It’s very personal and is written about tragedy, loss, sorrow, remembrance, and consolation.”

Aquaman star Jason Momoa has shared a post warning people not to travel to Maui for holidays, stating: “It’s not the place to have your vacation right now,”

The wildfires started on Tuesday (8 August), with experts say was fanned by by winds from a faraway hurricane. Multiple neighbourhoods and treasured wildlife, including a 150-year-old banyan tree, have been affected.

You can find live updates about the wildfires here.