At least 53 people have died and thousands more have been evacuated as wildfires continue to devastate the historic town of Lahaina on the island of Maui, Hawaii.

Fanned by winds from a faraway hurricane, multiple neighbourhoods and treasured wildlife has been burned to the ground.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green told CNN on Thursday more than 1,700 buildings and billions of dollars in property had been destroyed in the disaster.

“We just had the worst disaster I’ve ever seen. All of Lahaina is burnt to a crisp. It’s like an apocalypse,” Lahaina resident Mason Jarvi said.

The fire that burnt Lahaina was 80 per cent contained by Thursday morning, Maui County said.

More than 14,000 people were evacuated from Maui as of Wednesday, as officials confirmed widespread devastation to Lahaina, its harbour and surrounding areas.