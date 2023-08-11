Maui fires – live: Death toll jumps to 53 as 17 more fatalities confirmed, status of blazes unchanged
Locals in Lahaina say the fires have left the town looking like a ‘war zone’
Wildfire roars through Hawaii’s historic Lahaina
At least 53 people have died and thousands more have been evacuated as wildfires continue to devastate the historic town of Lahaina on the island of Maui, Hawaii.
Fanned by winds from a faraway hurricane, multiple neighbourhoods and treasured wildlife has been burned to the ground.
Hawaii Governor Josh Green told CNN on Thursday more than 1,700 buildings and billions of dollars in property had been destroyed in the disaster.
“We just had the worst disaster I’ve ever seen. All of Lahaina is burnt to a crisp. It’s like an apocalypse,” Lahaina resident Mason Jarvi said.
The fire that burnt Lahaina was 80 per cent contained by Thursday morning, Maui County said.
More than 14,000 people were evacuated from Maui as of Wednesday, as officials confirmed widespread devastation to Lahaina, its harbour and surrounding areas.
Hawaii wildfires are 'like apocalypse', says local who was burnt driving through blaze
Collin Morikawa has roots in Lahaina. He’s pledging $1,000 per birdie for Hawaii fires relief
Collin Morikawa is pledging $1,000 for every birdie he makes the next three PGA Tour events to help with relief for the deadly wildfires in Hawaii. For him, it’s personal.
His grandparents were born in Lahaina, the historic town on Maui where Front Street and all its restaurants and shops have been obliterated by the wind-swept fires that have claimed at least 36 lives. He still has relatives on Maui, though most have moved to Oahu.
“I think they’re all right, but just to hear ... woke up this morning, just checking the news, and to see how many people have passed away from that, yeah. I’m at a loss for words,” Morikawa said.
Morikawa, who won the PGA Championship and the British Open within two years after graduating from California-Berkeley, began his bid Thursday with six birdies in his opening round of 65 in the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
He posted his plans on Instagram on Thursday morning, and by the end of the day had decided to send the money raised to Maui United Way and World Central Kitchen to help survivors on Maui and elsewhere in Hawaii.
Additional shelters open in Maui
ICYMI: Maui locals flee into ocean to escape wildfire
WATCH: Biden announces major disaster in Hawaii
Recap: More than 11,000 people evacuated from Maui
As a wildfire ravages through Maui, more than 11,000 travellers have been evacuated, the Hawaii Department of Transportation said according to Reuters.
Despite the fires, airports were open and airlines were dropping airfare to help get people off the island, Ed Sniffen said.
Aerial footage shows historic town of Lahaina destroyed by blaze
President Joe Biden declared the wildfire disaster in Hawaii to be a major disaster, allowing for the state to use federal funding in recovery efforts.
On Thursday, Mr Biden issued the declaration after 36 people died and thousands of others were evacuated as a result of the raging wildfires that burned through several areas of Maui, Hawaii and Ohau.
Ariana Baio reports:
Oahu remains open to tourists, Hawaii tourism official confirms
Oahu is still open to tourists, a Hawaii tourism official has said as travellers rush to leave amidst devastating wildfires in western Maui.
“It is west Maui that is devastated. What travellers are doing now that we’re understanding is they are changing their vacation plans. They’re going to Oahu. They’re going to Hawaii Island,” James Kunane Tokioka, the state’s business, economic development and tourism director, told CNN.
“We have shared with our hotel partners to make sure that we give them the best rates available. We’re trying to accommodate people. Some people have saved their whole life to come to Hawaii and it would be a shame if they had to go straight back to their homes on the mainland,” he added.
Meanwhile, more than 11,000 travellers were evacuated from Maui, Ed Sniffen of the Hawaii Department of Transportation said late on Wednesday.
Hawaii officials say 53 people have died in fires
Maui County officials on Thursday evening said that at least 53 people have died in the Lahaina fires as the death toll from the emergency continues to increase.
In addition to the 53 people who have lost their lives in the fire, dozens more are injured and recieving care while many others have lost their homes or are separated from loved ones. More than 1,000 structures have been burned in the flames.
There has not any appreciable change in the status of the fires on Thursday evening, and Gov Josh Green told the Associated Press that the death toll is expected to continue to rise in the coming days as search and rescue efforts continue.
