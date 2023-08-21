Maui mother holds 15th memorial birthday party for son who died in wildfires

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Among the 114 victims of the devastating wildfires in Maui is Kenyero Fuentes, whose family was getting ready to celebrate his birthday before the fire engulfed his home.

Fuentes was relaxing at his family’s home with their dog in Lahaina on 8 August. He was getting ready for classes to start at Lahainaluna High School the next day, his mother, Luz Vargas, told NPR.

Ms Vargas, her husband Andres and their eldest son Josue were at work at the time. They operate a local cleaning business in Honokowai.

Before the fires, Ms Vargas was planning Fuentes’ 15th birthday party for the coming Sunday. She said planned to include a vanilla cake and pork tacos.

But when they heard and saw wildfires quickly heading toward their home and son they rushed to save Fuentes.

“Everyone was running away from the flames, but we were all running toward them,” Ms Vargas, who only speaks Spanish, told NPR.

The three got in their car and went as far as they could until local authorities stopped them. Then, they began running on foot in the hopes to find Fuentes.

The family split up to cover more ground but at multiple points, Ms Vargas was stopped by residents and officers who warned her not to go any further.

Ms Vargas ignored the warnings and frantically continued toward her home to try and save her son.

“I told [police] my son is still in our house. I said he’s at this house on this street,” she recalled. She then got on her knees and pleaded with them to allow her through but the police did not speak Spanish.

She eventually broke through the barrier and ran.

Kenyero Fuente (Family)

Ms Vargas said the fire was so hot that the soles of her flip-flops began melting. A man on a motorbike offered to drive her a few blocks toward the edge of the fire where her home and her son were.

She said she recited prayers the entire time, hoping Fuentes was OK.

When she reached the edge of the fire, firefighters and emergency responders had to stop Ms Vargas and hold her back. She was told to look for her son away from the fire.

For two days, Ms Vargas and her husband searched for their 14-year-old son at shelters, calling friends to find any sign of him.

But on 10 August, two friends delivered the tragic news that Fuentes was dead.

The two had snuck into Ms Vargas and her husband’s home and found the boy lying face-down with the family dog nearby in his bedroom.

Ms Vargas went to see her son’s remains and described a horrific scene – furniture completely burnt down to ash and her son’s charred body on top of a pile of debris.

She recalled a grief-stricken wail she let out: "Please God, hold him for me. Wait for me there, mijo. Wait for me because one day, I, too, will leave this Earth."

The family prayed over their son’s body and then brought his remains back to authorities.

Now, Ms Vargas is planning a memorial birthday party for her son. She asked a friend to pick up a cake and said she wants to have white balloons.

“I want to honor my son and have his birthday party,” she told NPR.

Authorities in the County of Maui have not officially named Fuentes among the deceased.