✕ Close Wildfire roars through Hawaii’s historic Lahaina

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

At least 114 people have lost their lives in the devastating Maui wildfires as first responders continue searching for 1,000 missing in the fire-ravaged town.

The search to find and identify victims remains painstakingly slow — only 10 victims so far killed in the fires have been identified. Hawaii governor Josh Green estimates that 3,000 buildings and homes burned to the ground or were damaged and that losses are nearly $6bn.

The head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency resigned on Thursday after officials came under increased scrutiny over the response to the devastating wildfires.

Herman Andaya submitted his resignation just one day after he defended his decision of not using outdoor alert sirens before the fires overwhelmed the historic community of Lahaina. Mr Andaya cited unspecified health reasons.

Residents are also reporting that investors and realtors are trying to capitalise on the wildfires to purchase land from locals.

“We’re not going to allow it,” Mr Green said.