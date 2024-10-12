Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Stevie Wonder has endorsed Kamala Harris in her bid to become the next US president.

Harris, who is currently serving as vice president under Joe Biden, is running against Republican candidate Donald Trump, with voting set to take place on 5 November.

Wonder, the legendary musician behind hits such as “Superstition” and “Sir Duke”, recorded a video with filmmaker Spike Lee in which he throws his support behind Harris.

In a clip shared to X/Twitter by Harris’s team, Wonder can be seen speaking about his relationship with Harris.

“I was excited about Kamala years before people knew who she was,” the 74-year-old musician says. “I’m very happy for the future. I’m very happy because I know and believe that she will be the next president of these United States.

“Not to make you guys feel bad, but it takes a woman,” he adds. “But not just any woman, a wonderful woman. And she has done the work consistently.”

Wonder is one of countless prominent pop cultural figure to have endorsed Harris’s presidential run; within the entertainment industry, endorsements for Trump are markedly fewer and farther between.

open image in gallery Stevie Wonder and Kamala Harris ( Getty )

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest names to have come out in support of Harris, voicing her feelings in an Insagram message shortly after a televised presidential debate.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight,” wrote the “Love Story” songwriter, back in September. “If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

The statement followed months of speculation as to when, and if, Swift would endorse Harris.

She continued: “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make.”