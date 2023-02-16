Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sting is the latest songwriter to be given the highest honour of The Ivors Academy: Fellowship of the Academy.

The former The Police singer has sold over 100 million albums throughout his solo and band career, making him one of Britain’s most successful artists.

He has won more than seven Ivor Novellos, including the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002.

The singer follows in the footsteps of the likes of Elton John, Paul McCartney and Kate Bush, who have all received the award.

“Becoming an Academy Fellow is an honour reserved for those who have truly reshaped and redefined the art and craft of music creation,” said the Academy.

Amazon Music has also been announced as the sponsor of the awards and will commemorate Sting’s honour by releasing an exclusive demo of “If It’s Love” .

“Of all the awards in the world of music, The Ivors are for me, the most prestigious,” said Sting.

“Songwriting is a skilled craft and The Ivors Academy are its guild.”

Sting (Getty Images for 103.5 KTU)

He continued: “I am delighted and honoured to be offered this Fellowship of the Academy, joining and acknowledging this extraordinary group of fellow songwriters, and all of those who went before us.”

Speaking on behalf of The Ivors Academy, Fellow Joan Armatrading MBE said: “Across all of Sting’s work as a solo artist and with the iconic band The Police, he is without doubt one of the UK’s foremost successful songwriters and performers and is certainly deserving of one of the most prestigious awards in the music business.

“My huge congratulations on being made a Fellow of The Ivors Academy, Sting.”

The Ivor Novello Awards, named after entertainer Ivor Novello, celebrate songwriting and composing achievements.

This year’s nominees will be announced on 18 April, with winners revealed at The Ivors with Amazon Music at Grosvenor House in London on 18 May.