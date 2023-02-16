The Kinks guitarist begs Elon Musk to stop flagging everything band puts on Twitter

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Kinks’ Dave Davies begged Elon Musk to stop putting “sensitive content” Twitter warnings on everything to do with the band.

The English guitarist posted a screenshot of one of his tweets on Wednesday (15 February) with the caption: “Dear @elonmusk would @Twitter please stop putting warnings on everything from the Kinks?

“We are just trying to promote our Kinks music.”

Many people found Davies’s tweet “quite hilarious” and asked Musk to “quit Kinks-shaming”.

“Reminds me of 20 years ago when work blocked the word ‘high’ from searches, and we couldn’t contact anyone in High Point, NC,” one person wrote.

“I always get content warning on any media I post as well because of my username,” wrote user “LAMusicSlut”.

“Elon, quit Kinks-shaming,” wrote another person.

This tweet comes after the band announced a two-part anthology series called The Journey.

Both releases will comprise hits from the band’s catalogue from 1963 to 1993.

The first part is scheduled to be released on 24 March via BMG. It will comprise of a 30-song tracklist split into four themed mini-compilations.

The first 10 songs will cover themes of “becoming a man, the search for adventure, finding an identity and a girl”, while the second part will comprise seven songs based on “ambition achieved, bitter taste of success, loss of friends, [and when] the past comes back and bites you in the back-side”.

The third part will also feature seven songs about “days and nights of a lost soul, songs of regret and reflection[s] of happier times”.

The fourth and final part will have six tracks along the lines of “a new start, a new love, but have you really changed? Still haunted by the quest and the girl”.