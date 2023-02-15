Post Malone filmed ‘hotboxing’ a car for Impractical Jokers gag

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Post Malone makes a guest appearance in a forthcoming episode of the US comedy show Impractical Jokers.

In the episode, the rapper pretends to “hotbox” a stranger’s car while acting as a parking attendant.

“Hotboxing” refers to smoking marajuana in a confined space in order to exaggerate its effects.

The episode saw Malone – real name Austin Richard Post – join the show’s hosts Brian Quinn, James Murray and Sal Vulcano for on-camera mischief.

As part of the prank, Malone and Quinn pretended to be car park attendants, letting in unsuspecting members of the public.

According to Billboard, who were on set for the shoot of the season 10 episode, the group are encouraged to do a series of practical jokes.

One involves Malone getting out of the car to hand it back to its owners after pretending to have “hotboxed” it.

“Boss, thanks for letting me smoke that up in there,” Post says, before adding: “Give it about five to ten if you guys don’t want the contact high.”

The couple are apparently unhappy and ask for the manager’s number while Malone offers them Febreeze spray to cover the smell.

In another prank, Malone pretends he has collected road kill in his car, and shows a fake dead possum.

Malone’s Impractical Jokers episode will air on truTV and TBS on Thursday 16 February at 10pm.

In other Malone news, on Tuesday (14 February) an Australian hotel apologised to the rapper after he revealed how they denied him entry to their bar because of his face tattoos.

Malone, who has around 65 tattoos, was reportedly told he could not enter QT Perth’s rooftop bar as its dress code policy prohibits “face, neck, and offensive tattoos”.

“They turned me away for my tattoos,” he told The West Australian.

“I’ve never really experienced anything like that,” he added.