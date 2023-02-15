Banksy’s Valentine’s Day art removed after just a few hours

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The chest freezer that made up part of Banksy’s newest artwork has been removed, allegedly due to concerns around fly-tipping.

Anonymous artist Banksy confirmed that he was behind the painting of a Fifties housewife seemingly pushing her husband into a freezer on Tuesday (14 February).

Titled Valentine’s day mascara, the piece is on a wall in Margate, Kent. It shows a smiling woman wearing a dress, pinafore and yellow washing-up gloves, with a chipped tooth and a bruised eye.

The artist was praised by followers on social media for using his creation to highlight the important topic of domestic violence, particularly on a day when many are discussing romance.

However, later on Tuesday, the resident of the property where the painting was created told the PA news agency that the freezer and other items used for the artwork had been removed at midday.

The tenant, who asked not to be named, expressed her disappointment at the changes made to Banksy’s piece.

“I’m absolutely upset because it’s not really nice,” she said of the removal of the chest freezer.

New Banksy artwork titled ‘Valentine’s day mascara' (PA)

“It was part of the art, they should be very happy because Margate could get bigger attention, positive attention.

“Why did they move those parts? It’s just silly.”

She claimed she asked the people who removed the items why they were doing so and they replied: “Someone told them on the council, they are just doing the task, it’s not their idea but they must do it.”

In a statement to The Independent, a representative for Thanet District Council confirmed that the freezer had been removed for safety reasons.

The message reads: “The graffiti is situated on a wall of a privately owned property. A fridge freezer which is believed to have been part of the installation has been removed by council operatives on the grounds of safety as it was on public land.

“The fridge freezer is now in storage and will be returned once it has been made safe to the public. We will be contacting the owner of the property to discuss the options to preserve the artwork for the district.”

In the photos of the artwork, shared by the artist, there is also a variety of rubbish on the ground in front of the freezer, including a broken white garden chair, a blue crate and an empty beer bottle.

Additional reporting by PA