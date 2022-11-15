New Banksy artwork appears on side of destroyed building close to Kyiv

Banksy has pained new artwork on ruined buildings across war-torn Ukraine.

The famed British graffiti artist appeared to confirm he was in the country by sharing an image of his latest mural on Instagram.

His artwork - which appears on the side of a shelled building in Borodyanka, just outside Kyiv - shows a gymnast doing a handstand amid the debris.

The area was heavily damaged by air strikes and artillery shelling during Russia’s attempt to capture Ukraine’s capital in February.

