Post Malone says Australian bar turned him away because of his face tattoos

An Australian hotel chain has apologised after Post Malone said they denied him entry to their bar because of his face tattoos.

The “Sunflower” was reportedly denied entry to QT Perth’s rooftop bar as its dress code policy prohibits “face, neck, and offensive tattoos”.

Malone – real name Austin Richard Post – told The West Australian: “They turned me away for my tattoos.”

“I’ve never really experienced anything like that,” he added.

Malone has more than 65 tattoos, according to Insider, including barbed wire under his hairline and the words “Always Tired” under his eyes.

QT Hotels later said they “sincerely apologise” for denying entry to the 27-year-old and his entourage on Saturday (11 November) night.

Post Malone performing in Melbourne on 7 February 2023 (Richard Nicholson/Shutterstock)

“At QT, we aim to welcome everyone and celebrate the uniqueness of each individual. QT has recognised this for many years.

“However, on Saturday night, our third-party security did not exercise the appropriate discretion and we take full responsibility for this.

“We sincerely apologise to the individuals affected.”

The artist’s father recently confirmed that his son was healthy following fan concerns surrounding his recent weight loss.

Fans had noticed that Malone seemed to have lost significant amounts of weight during his recent tour appearances in Australia.

Responding to an Instagram post questioning Malone’s health, the artist’s father Rich Post wrote: “Healthiest he’s been in years! Mentally and physically.”

Back in September, Malone was admitted to hospital after tripping over on stage in St Louis and struggling to breathe.