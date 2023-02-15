Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rihanna’s fans are reacting to the singer’s “introduction” of her “perfect” baby with A$AP Rocky.

The singer and rapper have taken part in a photoshoot with their son, who was born in May 2022.

A new interview with the singer has accompanied the photos, and its sees Rihanna talk candidly about her frustations with the media, motherhood, as well as her plans to release new music.

Its release comes days after the singer performed the Super Bowl halftime show.

In the British Vogue interview, it’s noted that that Rihanna knows that “the interest” in her baby is “sky high”, and “hopes this piece is a way to introduce him on the family’s terms”.

The singer has not yet revealed her son’s name.

After the piece was published online, Rihanna shared an Instagram photo of her son, writing: “My perfect baby!!!”

DJ Khaled responded: “Beautiful! Biggest blessing! GOD DID !!!!!”, with Rihanna’s own business brand calling the 10-month-old her “mini-me”.

Many praised their “beautiful family”, with musician Rosemarie calling the trio “our royal family”.

Elsehwere in the interview, Rihanna explained why she decided to perform the Super Bowl halftime show after originally turning it down in 2019.

Following the performance, Rihanna revealed she was pregnant again.

Find The Independent’s review of the show here.