Rihanna confirms pregnancy after Super Bowl show

Rihanna has confirmed that she is pregnant with her second child.

On Sunday 12 February, the “Diamonds” singer sparked speculation that she is pregnant again when she took to the stage at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to perform a medley of hits during the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show.

For the occasion, Rihanna opted for a bright red jumpsuit, which was unzipped to show off a red bodysuit underneath. In addition to displaying what many suggested was a pregnancy bump, the singer was seen rubbing her stomach during the performance.

Following the halftime show, a representative for Rihanna confirmed the pregnancy speculation in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Rihanna for comment.

The singer’s pregnancy news comes after she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2022. The couple has not yet revealed the name of their son, with Rihanna previously blaming their busy schedules.

“We just didn’t get around to it yet, really. We’ve just been living,” the singer told the Associated Press in November. “But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there.”

Prior to the pregnancy confirmation, Nate Burleson seemingly confirmed the news on Twitter, when he confirmed a fan’s suggestion that the baby was Rihanna’s “surprise guest”. Burleson spoke to Rihanna during the first episode of his podcast The Process with Nate Burleson earlier this week, during which she revealed that there would be a surprise guest during her performance.

However, as fans noted, Rihanna performed the halftime show without introducing another performer, prompting one person to suggest that the baby was her “surprise guest”.

“So when #rihanna told @nateburleson there was gonna be a surprise guest at the halftime show, I’m betting that the BABY is the surprise guest #JustSayin#SuperBowl,” they tweeted.

In response to the tweet, Burleson tweeted: “Bingo.”

As of now, Rocky has not reacted publicly to the news, however, he was captured supporting his partner during her performance.

Super Bowl 2023 is taking place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. You can follow along with our Super Bowl liveblog here.