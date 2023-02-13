Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A$AP Rocky proudly watched from the sidelines at the 2023 Super Bowl as Rihanna put on a show-stopping halftime show performance.

The “Diamonds” singer took centre stage at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, where she revealed that she’s pregnant with her second child.

A representative for Rihanna confirmed the pregnancy speculation in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, after many viewers believed the Fenty Beauty founder was sporting baby bump.

Now, the NFL has shared a clip of Rihanna’s partner A$AP Rocky supporting his girlfriend on the field at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday night during the 13-minute concert.

Rocky – whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers – was dressed in an American flag-themed leather jacket with tan trousers as he filmed the crowd with his phone camera. After taking a video of the stadium, Rocky then bobbed his head along to Rihanna’s best hits with the biggest smile on his face.

At one moment, the Harlem-born rapper loudly cheers for Rihanna and fist pumps the air. He then gazes at the stage and claps for his girlfriend.

“ASAP Rocky is everyone watching @Rihanna,” the NFL captioned the clip in a tweet.

The sweet video received a flurry of reactions from fans of the couple, who welcomed their first child together in May 2022.

“he said THATS MY GIRL,” one person tweeted.

“It’s so cute how much he loves her!!! We love to see it!” said someone else.

“This is everything,” a third person wrote.

One fan tweeted, “He really looking like a dad,” while another said: “He so proud. Love to see it.”

Rihanna performed some of her biggest hits on Sunday 12 February during the Super Bowl LVII, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles. Her 13-minute performance included Rihanna’s greatest hits such as “Rude Boy”, “Only Girl (In The World)”, “Work” and “Umbrella”.

However, the singer sparked intense fan speculation that she is pregnant with her second child when she appeared to rub her stomach multiple times during the show.

“Okay so everyone just googled ‘Rihanna pregnant’ right,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Is it just me or is Rihanna pregnant again?!”

The pregnancy rumour was seemingly confirmed by Nate Burleson, who spoke to Rihanna during the first episode of his podcast The Process with Nate Burleson earlier this week. During the podcast, she revealed that there would be a surprise guest during her performance – prompting one person to suggest that the baby was her “surprise guest”.

“So when #rihanna told @nateburleson there was gonna be a surprise guest at the halftime show, I’m betting that the BABY is the surprise guest #JustSayin#SuperBowl,” they tweeted.

Burleson tweeted in response: “Bingo.”