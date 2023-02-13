Rihanna rocks Super Bowl halftime show with incredible medley of hits

Rihanna kicked off her Super Bowl halftime show in style, singing from a suspended platform in the centre of the field.

The singer’s packed performance included 12 of her top hits including B**** better have my money, Umbrella, Diamonds and more.

The pop sensation sparked speculation that she was pregnant with her second child, wearing a baggy latex red tracksuit for the killer performance.

Philadelphia Eagles are locked in a thrilling battle against the Kansas City Chiefs for the trophy with the score almost tied at halftime.

