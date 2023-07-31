Scholarships, Glastonbury and No 1 albums: Stormzy turns 30

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

From an independent artist freestyling on other people’s beats to one of the most influential figures in British culture, Stormzy has been a marvel to witness on his journey to the top.

Born Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr on 26 July, the rapper and singer-songwriter has long established himself as a heavyweight in UK music. His musical talents, plus his philanthropy, his willingness to speak openly about his mental health, and his good humour in interviews and on social media, have made him something of a national treasure.

So, for his 30th birthday celebrations over the weekend, it’s no surprise that the party he threw for the occasion attracted a who’s who of British celebrities.

Attendees at the event on Friday 28 July, fittingly titled #TheMikeGala, included Zadie Smith, Louis Theroux, Jonathan Ross, Skepta, Alison Hammond, Little Simz, Alesha Dixon, Micheal Ward and Dina Asher-Smith.

Photos from the bash at London’s Biltmore Mayfair Hotel show the south London-born star laughing and mingling with his guests long into the early hours of the morning.

“Maybe it’s because I don’t get out the house much, but birthdays for me are a big thing,” he told The Guardian ahead of the star soirée.

In celebration of the “Big For Your Boots” star turning 30, here’s a look back at some of his finest moments.

The breakthrough

Though he’d been making music since 2010, Stormzy’s first touch of mainstream success came in 2015. After performing “Shut Up” during boxer Anthony Joshua’s ring walk, the then-independent rapper had a surge of attention that led to a campaign to reach Christmas No 1, ultimately peaking at Number 8.

His debut album, Gang Signs & Prayer, debuted at Number 1 on the UK album chart in March 2017 and became the first grime record to do so. Hits from the record include “Big For Your Boots”, “Cold” and the gospel-infused “Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2”.

In 2019, Stormzy’s sophomore album Heavy Is The Head also went straight to the top of the chart, as did his third release, 2022’s This Is What I Mean.

Stormzy at The Mike Gala (Getty Images)

The Stormzy Scholarship

In 2018, the rapper launched the Stormzy Scholarship for Black UK Students, which covers tuition costs and maintenance grants for a select number of Black students attending the University of Cambridge per year.

Though Stormzy didn’t complete his A levels, he achieved six A*s, three As, and five Bs in his GCSEs and considers access to academic achievement an important factor for young people’s development.

Since its launch, the scholarship has supported 19 students and the institution has reported an increase in applications from Black students. In 2017, 87 Black and mixed-Black students were accepted into the university. By 2022, the “Stormzy effect” was credited with increasing that number rising to 182.

Glastonbury Festival

A landmark in every musician’s career, headlining Glastonbury’s main stage in 2019 was a key moment that cemented Stormzy’s place in music’s highest echelon.

As well as featuring guest appearances from dance group Black Ballet and Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Stormzy’s set took aim at the British political landscape.

He played a speech by the Labour politician David Lammy that discussed the proportion of Black and minority ethnic people in the British criminal justice system. Then, during “Vossi Bop”, Stormzy had thousands in the audience shouting along with the lyric: “F*** the government and f*** Boris” – a direct dismissal of the then-London mayor ahead of his ascension to Conservative Party leader.

Stormzy at Glastonbury, 2019 (PA)

Mental health

Stormzy has also been praised for openly discussing his mental health. Ahead of the release of his debut album Gang Signs & Prayer, he took a sudden hiatus from social media to work on recovering from depression.

“For me, it was a realisation of how fragile we are as humans, in the most beautiful way possible,” he said of coming to terms with his depression in 2017. “What convinced me to talk about it was the fact that if there’s anyone out there going through it, I think to see that I went through it, would help.”

Since then, he has continued to use his platform to talk openly about mental health and encourages people to seek help if they find themselves struggling.

Raising awareness

BRIT Awards 2018: Stormzy calls out Theresa May over Grenfell Tower

Stormzy has never shied away from using his platform to raise awareness of pressing issues. His 2018 performance at the Brit Awards is one of the most talked-about in the ceremony’s history, as he used to to take a swipe at then-prime minister Theresa May over her handling of the Grenfell tragedy.

Following a particularly poignant performance of ”Blinded By Your Grace,” Stormzy broke out into a politically fuelled freestyle, where he lashed out at May for the way she responded to the tower block fire in 2017.

“Like yo Theresa May where’s the money for Grenfell?” he spat, adding: ”What you thought we just forgot about Grenfell?”

“You criminals, and you got the cheek to call us savages,” he continued. “You should do some jail time/ you should pay some damages... we should burn your house down and see if you can manage this.”

Stormzy later took home the award for “British Album of the Year” for Gang Signs & Prayer, as well as the prize for ”British Male Solo Artist”.

#Merky Books

In 2018, Stormzy launched his own book imprint, #Merky Books, in partnership with Penguin Random House. As well as publishing books from a diverse range of authors, the imprint has also launched an annual New Writers’ Prize, awarded to “young, underrepresented, and unpublished writers from across the UK and ROI” who are “telling the stories that are not being heard, and the stories that deserve to be read, across fiction, non-fiction or poetry”.

A friend to many

As evidenced by the turnout to his 30th birthday, Stormzy is popular in several A-list circles.

As well as being close friends with fellow artists Ed Sheeran and Dave, the “Firebabe” rapper also has a tight bond with Tottenham-born balladeer, Adele.

Though their musical output may not have many similarities, Stormzy and Adele have long shared their appreciation for each other’s talents. Their mutual admiration blossomed into a friendship, and they’re now holiday buddies, having spent a “beautiful” time in Jamaica together ahead of the release of his third album, This Is What I Mean.