‘Listen with an open heart’: Stormzy releases new album, This is What I Mean, with message to fans
‘Mel Made Me Do It’ rapper released third studio album on Friday (25 November)
Stormzy has released his third studio album, This is What I Mean.
After months of anticipation, fans have been able to listen to the artist’s latest project since midnight on Friday (25 November).
The album comes after the successes of Gang Signs and Prayer in 2017 and 2019’s critically adored follow-up, Heavy is the Head.
Ahead of its release, Stormzy shared a handwritten note on social media late on Thursday (24 November) after being inspired by Tyler, the Creator’s message when dropping Igor in 2019.
“I feel like I overshare, which makes me feel naked at times,” Stormzy admitted in the extended note.
“But I do it so that you guys can understand me a bit better and to give the art that I make some context.”
Recent months have seen the “Blinded By Your Grace” star speak openly about his experiences with heartbreak, following the end of his relationship with presenter Maya Jama in 2019.
In an interview with Louis Theroux, the rapper – born Michael Omari Owuo – confessed: “I didn’t do what a man should do to fully appreciate, love and care for his woman.”
As well as this, his most recent songs such as “Firebabe” and “Hide & Seek” have shown a more romantic side to the artist.
Stormzy ended his message by asking the fans to appreciate the project in their own time, and to listen with good intentions, no matter what the final opinion is.
“I pray you listen to this album with an open heart and if you hate it after I promise to God I'm perfectly fine with that, I'm just grateful you listened with openness,” he wrote.
So far, many commenters have praised This is What I Mean on social media.
“This album is a masterpiece,” wrote one fan. “So many beautiful songs man! Generational.”
BBC presenter Richie Brave tweeted: “Such growth. On top of that the production and arrangements on this are crazy!!!” before later adding: “Naaa honestly, this album is so fire man. He just gets better and better.”
This is What I Mean is available now.
