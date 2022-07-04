Metallica fans are rejoicing in the inclusion of the band’s music in the Stranger Things season four finale.

In the epic second volume of the series, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) plays an instrumental version of the heavy metal band’s 1986 song, “Master of Puppets” while fighting off monsters in the Upside Down.

Fans of Metallica will be hoping that the show could launch a revival for the song as it has done for Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill”.

YouTuber inabber wrote on Twitter: “Complain about Stranger Things all you want but you won't deny me the fact that Eddie playing Master of Puppets by Metallica to fight off evil flying demons in the upside down IS the greatest scene of all time.”

“How powerful was this scene,” wrote one fan, “where Eddie sounded and dedicated Master of Puppets of Metallica to Chrissy?”

Another fan called it “The most metal performance I've ever witnessed”. “Shredding Metallica's Master of Puppets in a literal hellscape, Eddie Munson: The Freak, The Banished, THE HERO”.

(Twitter)

Quinn recently told Variety about the scene, in which he and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) plan a metal concert to distract the demobats.

“I was lucky that I had learned guitar when I was younger, so I had the foundation,” Quinn said. “By no means was I a virtuoso, but when it came time to shoot it, I was able to get through it.

“We had a sort of black-belt heavy metal guitarist take us through the solo, because that wasn’t going to happen! I couldn’t do that, but I could do the rest of it, which is lucky. It was an amazing experience.”

You can read The Independent’s spoiler-free review of Stranger Things season four volume two here.