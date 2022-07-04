Stranger Things viewers have been left heartbroken over one particular death in the season four finale.

The fourth season concluded with a second volume that was released on Friday (1 July), and viewers were worried their favourite character wouldn’t make it out alive.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

Sure enough, there are deaths. In episode eight, Matthew Modine’s Dr Martin Brenner seems to actually meet his maker, having initially thought to have perished in season one.

But it’s the death in episode nine that has moved fans: Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn).

Despite only being introduced in the show’s fourth season, Eddie made a strong impression on viewers. Fans expressed their sadness on social media over his sacrifice for the show’s fictional town of Hawkins.

Fans are feeling especially moved by to the fact that, all season long, the residents of Hawkins hunted down Eddie, believing him to be responsbile for Vecna’s murders.

A witchunt was led against the character, which didn’t prevent him from dying to save everyone – and what’s worse is his fellow residents don’t even know it.

“Eddie died to protect a town that will remember him as a murderer,” one fan wrote, with another adding: ”My guy risked his life for a town that dragged his name through the DIRT.”

“Nah eddie didn’t deserve to go out for a town that hated him,” one fan stated.

Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in ‘Stranger Things’ (Netflix)

Meanwhile, another viewer added: “It’s so tragic that eddie died to save the town and even after that, people were still blaming him for everything that happened. they will never know about his sacrifice, he will just be remembered as a murderer.”

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix. Those watching the new episodes immediately might have noticed that some of the special effects were yet to be calibrated – due to completing work on the episode with hours to go.

