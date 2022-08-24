Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Cradle of Filth guitarist Stuart Anstis has died at the age of 48.

The news was announced via his Facebook page on Monday (22 August). The cause of the death has not been disclosed.

“Rest in Peace, you were too beautiful for this world me lover,” Anstis’s wife, Antoinette, wrote. “Nothing will ever be the same again.

“Love always and ever. Until we meet again…”

Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth also paid homage to his ex-bandmate on his official Facebook page.

“It is with a deeply saddened heart that I have heard of the passing of my former guitarist Stuart Anstis at 48,” he wrote.

“Stuart -despite our eventual differences was an amazingly talented guitarist who brought a real sense of magick [sic] to everything he wrote in Cradle Of Filth.

“For a long time he and I were bestest [sic] of friends living in a small village here in Suffolk and despite that relationship eventually changing, it did nothing to diminish the fan’s appreciation of his creative flair and talent right up to the present day.”

Guitarist Richard Shaw, who played for the metal band from 2014 to 2022, added: “Rest in peace, Stuart. It was an honour performing your music. Thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time.”

Anstis was part of Cradle of Filth from 1995 to 1999. He played on multiple EPs and albums, including 1996’s V Empire or Dark Faerytales in Phallustein, 1998’s Cruelty and the Beast and 1999’s From the Cradle to Enslave.