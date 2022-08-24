Rick Ross says he’ll offer $10m to anyone who will fight Jake Paul

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rick Ross says he’s willing to put up $10m (£8.4m) of his own money in order to make the next Jake Paul fight happen.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul has been blighted by a series of bouts that have all fallen through.

Hasim Rahman Jr, son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, was due to fight Paul at Madison Square Garden on 6 August but the event was cancelled due to a weight dispute between the two Americans.

Rahman Jr was already a replacement challenger after Paul’s original opponent Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson and Love Island contestant – withdrew due to travel issues.

On Instagram Monday (22 August), rapper Ross – who is friends with Paul – shared a selfie with the YouTuber alongside the caption: “Since everyone seems to be afraid to fight @jakepaul Im down to put another 10million on top to make the right match happen. What fight would you want to see?”

Ross additionally told TMZ Sports that the $10m will be awarded on top of whatever fighter pay is negotiated with promoters. He added that he doesn't care how the cash is divided between Paul and his challenger.

The publication says Ross believes fighters are scared to face Paul after he knocked out ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley in December last year.

Paul is currently 5-0 in boxing, with knockout wins over each man he has fought.

He recently challenged fellow YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI after his opponent, Alex Wassabi, pulled out of their fight, which was scheduled for 27 August after suffering a recent concussion.

Briton KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) responded via Twitter: “We will fight on my terms and when we do, it’ll be done on the biggest stage. I’m talking Wembley Stadium fam. With a full camp tailored just for you and I, so that there are no excuses when we fight. None of this short notice s*** @jakepaul.”

KSI, 29, boxed Paul’s older brother Logan in an amateur bout in 2018 and then in a professional contest in 2019. The pair drew in their initial clash, before KSI won their rematch via decision.