Jake Paul says Tommy Fury fight is off and teases announcement over new opponent

Jake Paul has said his boxing match against Tommy Fury is off, with the YouTube star set to announce a new opponent on Thursday.

American Paul suggested last week that his bout with Fury on 6 August was likely to fall through, with Fury having encountered travel issues while trying to reach the US for a pre-fight press conference.

Paul, 25, is 5-0 as a professional boxer, while Fury – half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson – is 8-0. The pair were scheduled to fight one another in Tampa in December, but the Briton withdrew while citing injury and illness.

Their contest was rearranged for 6 August at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, but Fury was stopped at Heathrow airport in London last Monday. He has not addressed the situation publicly since, while Paul gave the 23-year-old a deadline to resolve the matter.

“Fury’s received a termination notice,” Paul tweeted on Wednesday, with Fury having seemingly failed to meet the YouTuber’s ultimatum.

“MVP [Most Valuable Promotions] did everything it could 2 help him & team. He wasn’t interested & he literally went into hiding.

“2nd time in a row he has pulled out. 2nd time in a row I’m going to step up & take on a new opponent on short notice. AUG 6. MSG.”

It has been reported that Paul, who has knocked out each man he has fought, could now face Hasim Rahman Jr.

Paul and Rahman Jr – son of former champion Hasim Rahman – have sparred together in the past. Rahman Jr is 12-1 as a professional boxer with six wins via knockout.

Paul suggested in his tweet that he would reveal his new opponent on Thursday.