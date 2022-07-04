Jake Paul gives Tommy Fury deadline to save fight

Jake Paul has given Tommy Fury an ultimatum to resolve the travel issues that look set to see the pair’s boxing match fall through.

YouTube star Paul and Fury – half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson – are scheduled to clash at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on 6 August.

American Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer, while Fury is 8-0, and they were originally set to face one another in Tampa in December, before the Briton withdrew due to injury and illness.

It seems August’s in-ring meeting is also on course to collapse, with Fury having been stopped at Heathrow airport in London last week while trying to reach the US for a pre-fight press conference.

Paul has hit out at Fury, 23, for apparently failing to take action to resolve the issue, and the 25-year-old has now given Fury a deadline to save their fight.

“Tommy is officially out by Wednesday morning if he doesn’t go to the embassy / come out of hiding,” Paul wrote on Twitter.

“3 other opponents lined up. I’m built different.”

Paul has knocked out each man he has fought, including former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, whom the YouTuber outpointed last August before securing a finish against his compatriot in December.

Woodley stepped in for Fury in Tampa, where he was stopped by Paul in the sixth round.

Meanwhile, Fury most recently fought in April, outpointing Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of his brother Tyson’s knockout of Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium.