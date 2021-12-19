Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley in spectacular fashion on Saturday night, beating the former UFC champion for the second time in four months.

The knockout came in the sixth round of the pair’s boxing rematch in Tampa, Florida, as YouTube star Paul outdid his split-decision victory over Woodley from August, remaining undefeated in the process.

Woodley, 39, was immediately more active than he was in the pair’s first fight, but Paul took the centre of the ring, worked his jab well and threw smart hooks to the body. The Americans spent a significant portion of the first round clinching, too, firing off punches in close.

Paul, 24, landed a powerful overhand right early in the second round, getting Woodley’s attention before further utilising his jab and targeting the former mixed martial arts champion’s body. Woodley responded with a slick entry into a fine left hook through Paul’s guard, but the YouTuber replicated the strike soon thereafter as he ended the round on top.

Paul’s best moments in the third round came via double-jab set-ups, but the 24-year-old faced some adversity as he was cut on his forehead by an accidental elbow and Woodley landed two heavy right hands in quick succession – to the excitement of the Tampa crowd.

Woodley received a warning in the fourth round for throwing Paul to the canvas to break a clinch, perhaps out of frustration as the internet sensation neutralised more and more entries by grabbing hold of the wrestling specialist.

Indeed, there was less and less boxing and increasingly more grappling on display as the fight passed its halfway mark, with those in attendance audibly growing frustrated by the lack of action.

That all changed with 48 seconds left in the sixth round, however, as Paul took out Woodley with a sudden, vicious overhand right.

Jake Paul celebrates his second victory over Tyron Woodley (AFP via Getty Images)

Woodley fell face-first to the mat as the bout was waved off, Paul improving his professional boxing record to 5-0.

Paul has now knocked out every opponent he has faced, having previously stopped fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, and former MMA champion Ben Askren – a close friend of Woodley.

Woodley, whose boxing debut came in his first fight with Paul, was released by the UFC earlier this year after losing his fourth straight contest in the promotion. The first of those four consecutive losses saw the 39-year-old drop his welterweight title to current champion Kamaru Usman, in March 2019.

Woodley’s rematch with Paul came after Tommy Fury withdrew from his scheduled fight against the YouTube star, citing a chest infection and broken rib.

Woodley initially attempted to secure a second fight with Paul by receiving an “I love Jake,” tattoo – per a bet between the rivals – but Paul overlooked the MMA star in favour of a highly-anticipated clash with Fury, half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson.