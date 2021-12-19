Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 LIVE results: Boxing stream, latest scorecard and how to watch online
Jake Paul battles Tyron Woodley in a rematch after Tommy Fury pulled out of the fight due to injury and illness.
The latest instalment in a fascinating journey in boxing is here, with Paul desperate to prove his critics wrong and win more comprehensively this time, having only edged out his rival on points last August after weathering a storm mid-fight, which saw Woodley stun him briefly as the ropes held him up.
Paul has ambitions to elevate the sport to a new level with buzz surrounding his transition to the sweet science, which has so far brought mostly impressive results.
Woodley has been gifted a chance at redemption too, not to mention an enormous payday, with Paul among the biggest draws in the sport as the pair headline a pay-per-view once more - on the undercard there is Amanda Serrano, who battles Miriam Gutierrez at lightweight, hoping to avoid an upset and book what promises to be the biggest fight in women’s boxing in 2022 with undisputed champion Katie Taylor waiting after her own win last week over Firuza Sharapova.
Follow live updates, undercard results, analysis and reaction as The Problem Child takes on the former UFC champion at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida:
“I’m still learning, it is what it is,” says Frank Gore. “He pushed me but he fought hard. I’m not used to punching to get out. We’ll see. I had fun tonight. I know I’ve got to learn a lot but other than that I think I did good.”
“I’m gonna sit down and let the professionals do their s**,” says a tired Deron Williams. “I’m sure I looked terrible out there. Once you get out there, all your training goes out the window. I’m one-and-done. I just wanted to get out here and prove that I could do this. Hats off to Frank.”
Deron Williams takes it on a split-decision! It’s victory for the NBA over the NFL.
38-37 Williams
38-37 Gore
40-35 Williams
Williams and Gore share a hug in the corner - they will both have learned a lesson in the physical effort of a four-round fight tonight.
Overall though, that was a fairly clumsy slug-fest.
Let’s see how the judges scored it.
As the fourth and final round gets underway, the same is still true: anything could happen here.
Or so you would think... instead, after the huge effort of rounds two and three, the pace slows.
I don’t think either fighter has anything left to give.
The bell sounds without a further significant punch - but there was plenty of excitement earlier in the bout, it peaked a bit too soon.
Williams comes out swinging at the start of the third - pushing Gore into the header before catching him with a big swinging punch.
Gore gets the count but he’s hanging in there.
Both Williams and Gore look absolutely done, unsteady on their feet and a punch away from the win - and there’s still another round to go.
And now it’s Gore who sends Williams sprawling into the ropes!
“Keep it clean, gentlemen,” says the referee. Both fighters are looking weak on their fight as they land wild swings on each other!
Williams then sends Gore falling to the canvas - both look dead on their feet!
There were some wild punches thrown in that round, while Williams definitely pushed Gore over.
Williams finds the gap between Gore’s gloves to land a square-one early in the second round!
But look at this from Gore - he gets in tight and sends Williams staggering with a powerful combination.
Williams goes on the attack with a flurry of punches that sends Gore crashing into the ropes!
It looks like Gore was pushed - and he seems to be hurt after the fall.
The battle between the NBA and NFL is underway. Williams steps in to land the first right hand.
Gore comes inside and grapples Williams, who catches Gore with a right from close range.
Williams steps in with another punch but Gore catches him with the uppercut as he comes in close.
But Williams then connects with a swinging punch, that sends Gore stumbling!
The former NFL star recovers to reach the bell - but Williams had the better of that opening round.
And here comes Williams, his height advantage clear to see as he makes his way to the ring.
This will be a four-round exhibition. Anything could happen here, to be honest.
