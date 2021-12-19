Jake Paul has said Tommy Fury is “lucky” the pair did not face off in the boxing ring on Saturday night.

YouTube star Paul knocked out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in the sixth round in Tampa, Florida, four months after outpointing his fellow American.

Paul was originally scheduled to fight Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson – this weekend, but the Briton withdrew from the bout due to a broken rib and chest infection.

Paul’s knockout of Woodley, 39, took the 24-year-old’s professional boxing record to 5-0, with KOs against each man he has faced. The internet sensation previously stopped fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, and former MMA champion Ben Askren – a close friend of Woodley.

“I got the highlight-reel knockout,” Paul said in a post-fight press conference. “I knew [Woodley] was gonna try to catch the right hand coming straight, so I had to loop it around like a hook.

“I knew this punch was gonna land, so I put everything into it – everything. I might be a lumberjack, because he went timber. I flatlined him and proved I have one-punch power, people are gonna be scared.”

Paul suffered a cut to his forehead early in the fight, seemingly from an accidental elbow by Woodley. The 24-year-old fought on and secured the finish late in Round 6, however.

“I was just off a little bit, pulled a muscle again in my arm in the first round there,” Paul said. “I had to fight through a lot of tough moments.

“Tyron’s a really tough guy, but I still got the job done. It’s [his mentality], he just keeps coming forward. In the clinch, you could feel that [he’s a] national champion wrestler – pushing you around like a bull.

“And his punching power is real, he won the UFC championship with that. I’ve got a good chin, I’m eating [those punches], but damn, that s***’s good!

“Nothing fazes me, I’ve been through way harder s*** in my life – way harder. So, a little cut is not gonna stop me from winning or put me off my gameplan.

“I actually sort of like that s***, because I look like a fighter right now. At one point the blood was in my eye, I just saw red, I don’t even know if that’s healthy.”

Of 22-year-old Fury (7-0), a former contestant on reality TV show Love Island, Paul said: “Tommy Fury is lucky that he wasn’t in there tonight, because Tyron’s way tougher and has that experience.

“Tommy would’ve probably looked a lot worse than that, and that was pretty bad.”

Paul continued: “No one in the history of boxing has done what I’ve done at this age – massive pay-per-views, knocked out every single person I’ve fought.

“I turned them all into memes. I’m really built for this.”