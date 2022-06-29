The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

How to get general and presale tickets for the Sugababes 2022 UK tour

This will be the band’s first UK tour in more than two decades

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Wednesday 29 June 2022 11:45
(Sugababes)

Like so many things from the 00s, Sugababes are making their comeback.

The original trio — Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan — have announced a 17-date tour around the United Kingdom, set to kick off later this year in October.

The news follows the band’s reunion show that took place earlier this month at the Mighty Hoopla festival and their recent Glastonbury appearance on Friday 24 June.

While it has been two decades since their last headline tour, no one can question the group’s current popularity. At their Glastonbury set, festival security had to close the Avalon field as floods of fans turned up to see the girl group, despite their performance clashing with that of headliner Billie Eilish.

One fan tweeted after the performance, “I can confidently say, without hesitation, that Sugababes at Glastonbury is one of the best festival sets I’ve ever seen. An absolute joy.”

How to get tickets

Tickets to all UK shows go on general sale on Friday 1 July at 10am and are available on Ticketmaster.

O2 priority presale tickets are available until 9am on Friday 1 July on Ticketmaster.

Where to see Sugababes on tour in 2022

