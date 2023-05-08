Sum 41 to split up after farewell world tour: ‘Thank you’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Canadian rock band Sum 41 will be splitting up after a final world tour, the band have announced.

The five-piece group comprising Deryck Whibley, Dave Baksh, Jason “Cone” McCaslin, Tom Thacker, and Frank Zummo, announced the news on Twitter on Monday (8 May).

“Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives,” the post said. “We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way.”

It continued: “It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear it from us first.

“Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we are looking forward to releasing our final album Heaven :x: Hell, along with a final worldwide headling tour to celebrate.

“For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumf***s on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us,” they added. “Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.”

Formed in 1996, by frontman Whibley when he was 15, Sum 41 rose to fame in 2001 after they were invited to open MTV’s 20th-anniversary show in collaboration with Tommy Lee and Judas Priest’s Rob Halford.

At the time, they had just released their debut album All Killer No Filler, which included their soon-to-be greatest hit “Fat Lip”.

They quickly rose to the top of the pop-punk scene, next to behemoths Green Day and Blink-182. They stood out in a scene that was, and still is, heavily dominated by white musicians, with guitarist Baksh being of Indo-Guyanese descent.

“It was never something we thought about,” Whibley told The Independent in a November 2022 interview. “We were just a band of friends that went to school together.”

They released their latest album, Order in Decline, in 2019.