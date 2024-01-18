Post Malone, Andra Day and Reba McEntire to perform at Super Bowl LVIII

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Post Malone, Reba McEntire and Andra Day have been announced as the artists who will perform during the Super Bowl LVIII pre-game next month.

The NFL announced the news ahead of the game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday 11 February.

Rapper and singer Post Malone will perform “America the Beautiful”. Meanwhile, country music star and actor Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem, and Grammy and Golden Globe award-winning singer and actor Day will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.

Both will be produced and arranged by Emmy-winning musical director Adam Blackstone.

Both the pre-game entertainment and the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show will also feature American Sign Language performances.

Daniel Durant, who starred in the Oscar-winning movie CODA, will perform the national anthem in ASL, actor and dancer Anjel Piñero will sign “America the Beautiful”, and actor and choreographer Shaheem Sanchez will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.

Andra Day, Post Malone and Reba McEntire are performing at this year’s Super Bowl (Getty)

It was previously announced that this year’s Super Bowl halftime show would be headlined by pop star Usher, produced by DPS and executive=produced by Roc Nation and Jesse Collins.

Ahead of his performance, which will coincide with the release of his new album, Coming Home, the “Yeah!” star said he planned on leaning on previous experience to help prepare for the 13-minute set.

“I got a chance to see a bit of what it felt like,” Usher, 45, told The Associated Press, referring to his appearance during the Black Eyed Peas’ headline set in 2011, when he descended from the ceiling for a rendition of his hit single “OMG”.

“Don’t take the moments for granted because you only get 13 of them,” Usher said. “The hardest part is trying to figure out how to squeeze it all in when you actually have a large catalogue, or a lot of records people celebrate and love.”

Usher is headlining this year’s Super Bowl halftime show (Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Usher called his musical opportunities to perform part of “God’s plan to entertain the world.”

But he also wants to help raise awareness to early Type 1 diabetes screening through The 1 Pledge movement, which launched on Wednesday (17 January).

One of his children, whom he shares with ex-wife Tameka Foster, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes aged six in 2014.

“Had I known about this opportunity early, I would feel better,” said Usher, who partnered with healthcare company Sanofi on the campaign. “There’s a range of things that you have to get acclimated to like identifying the doctors, the philosophy of how you want to live your life and manage you blood glucose levels.”

He added: “It’s not just a journey for the child. It’s a journey for the entire family.”

Last year, the Super Bowl halftime show was headlined by Rihanna, who memorably revealed she was expecting her second child with partner A$AP Rocky during the live show.

Additional reporting by Associated Press