Rihanna has been called an “icon” for one small moment during her Super Bowl halftime show performance.

For the show, the singer delivered a medley of songs including “Umbrella”, “Work” and “All of the Lights”, and has been widely praised by her fans for her efforts.

Considering the singer was performing on one of the biggest stages there is, she also conveniently found time to fix her make-up during the performance – using her own brand Fenty Beauty.

Rihanna’s fans couldn’t blame the singer for wanting to use the opportunity to plug her business, with one viewer calling it: “The best commercial in this entire Super Bowl.”

“Rihanna checking her make up in the middle of her Super Bowl performance. Icon,” one fan wrote, with another writing: “She did not top up her make up LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL SHE PROMO THANK U.”

“Rihanna really slipped a Fenty ad midway through her performance gracefully adjusting her make-up like that,” an additional fan wrote, calling her an “elite queen”.

Following Rihanna’s performance, the singer’s team revealed that she is pregnant with her second baby.

The announcement came after she appeared to show off her baby bump during the performance.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show performance (Getty Images)

Elsewhere at the Super Bowl, several film trailers were released, the biggest one of which was for DC’s The Flash.

Batman fans were excited to see both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s version of the character in the footage – however, others believe they spotted Christian Bale in there, also.

The Kansas City Chiefs overcame a 10-point deficit to beat Philadelphia Eagles at this year’s Super Bowl.