SZA didn’t know her ankle was broken until after the Grammys, singer reveals
‘I thought it was just sprained... I was NOT missing that red carpet’ singer jokes
SZA has revealed that she didn’t know her ankle was broken when she accepted her Grammy on Sunday (3 April), after she injured herself by falling out of bed.
The US artist navigated the ceremony on crutches and in a wheelchair, believing her ankle was only sprained. She later discovered she had chipped off part of her anklebone.
During an interview posted to the official Grammys YouTube channel after SZA collected her award, she explained: “It was in the middle of the night and I fell very, very wrong, and it hurts.”
“This morning I woke up and I was like, ‘I can’t walk.’ I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do.’”
She managed to go onstage to accept her award with Doja Cat, for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Kiss Me More”. In a touching moment, she was assisted by Lady Gaga, who held SZA’s dress to prevent her from tripping.
However, the day after the ceremony, she posted an Instagram Story showing her leg being wrapped in a bandage.
“Lmao welp it’s confirmed broken ... I thought it was just sprained… I was NOT missing that carpet,” she wrote.
She also shared a photo of an X-Ray, and wrote: “Chipped the corner of my ankle bone right off doing NOTHING.”
Doja Cat almost missed collecting the pair’s Grammy award because she went to the toilet.
See the full list of Grammy winners here.
