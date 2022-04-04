Doja Cat rushes to stage to collect her Grammy: ‘I have never taken such a fast p***’
SZA – who was on crutches – also collected the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Doja Cat almost missed collecting her Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Kiss Me More”, after she rushed back to the stage from the toilets.
“I have never taken such a fast p*** in my whole life,” joked the star at the Las Vegas ceremony on Sunday (3 April). “Thank you everybody. I really appreciate it.”
Doja Cat was joined by SZA – who was on crutches due to a torn ligament – to collect the award for their collaboration. “SZA, you are everything to me,” added Doja Cat when the pair were onstage. “You are incredible. You are the epitome of talent.”
SZA responded by saying: “I’m glad you made it back in time.”
Lady Gaga had helped SZA with the train on her dress as she walked to the stage.
Doja Cat then became visibly emotional and started crying. “I like to downplay s***. But this? This is a big deal,” she said.
The star recently confirmed that she’s quitting music, a claim she first made last week but subsequently appeared to apologise for.
Last month the 26-year-old artist changed her Twitter username to “I quit” after being criticised by Paraguayan fans. Fans had accused her of neglecting to interact with them outside her hotel, following a cancelled performance at the Asunciónico festival due to adverse weather conditions.
In a couple of follow-up tweets, Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, wrote: “I f***ing quit I can’t wait to f***ing disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore.
She added: “This s*** ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care.”
Follow live updates from the Grammy Awards here. See the updated list of winners in full here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies