Doja Cat rushes to stage to collect her Grammy: ‘I have never taken such a fast p***’

Doja Cat almost missed collecting her Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Kiss Me More”, after she rushed back to the stage from the toilets.

“I have never taken such a fast p*** in my whole life,” joked the star at the Las Vegas ceremony on Sunday (3 April). “Thank you everybody. I really appreciate it.”

Doja Cat was joined by SZA – who was on crutches due to a torn ligament – to collect the award for their collaboration. “SZA, you are everything to me,” added Doja Cat when the pair were onstage. “You are incredible. You are the epitome of talent.”

SZA responded by saying: “I’m glad you made it back in time.”

Lady Gaga had helped SZA with the train on her dress as she walked to the stage.

Doja Cat then became visibly emotional and started crying. “I like to downplay s***. But this? This is a big deal,” she said.

The star recently confirmed that she’s quitting music, a claim she first made last week but subsequently appeared to apologise for.

Last month the 26-year-old artist changed her Twitter username to “I quit” after being criticised by Paraguayan fans. Fans had accused her of neglecting to interact with them outside her hotel, following a cancelled performance at the Asunciónico festival due to adverse weather conditions.

In a couple of follow-up tweets, Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, wrote: “I f***ing quit I can’t wait to f***ing disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore.

She added: “This s*** ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care.”

