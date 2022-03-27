Foo Fighters fans have been left emotional after footage circulated showing Dave Grohl introducing Taylor Hawkins at their final concert together.

The drummer died on Friday (25 March) in Bogota, Colombia, just hours before the band were due to headline Festival Estéreo Picnic.

Local officials have said that a toxicology report showed Hawkins’ blood containing traces of 10 different substances, including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, and benzodiazepines.

The band had been in the midst of touring South America together, performing their last show together at Lollapalooza Argentina last week.

“There’s one more person you can’t forget,” Grohl said. “Ladies and gentlemen, Taylor Hawkins plays the drums in the Foo Fighters.”

Hawkins looked overwhelmed as the audience sang to him, with Grohl continuing: “You know, the best thing about Taylor Hawkins, he’s the best f***ing drummer in the world, we love him so much.”

Hawkins then stood up and showed his tiger print trousers to the audience in Grohl’s request, with Grohl saying: “That motherf***er can sing, and those pants make him sound better.”

Grohl and Hawkins on stage together last week (Getty Images)

The pair embraced on stage, Hawkins replying: “I f***ing love Dave Grohl, man. I’d be delivering pizzas if it wasn’t for f***ing Dave Grohl. I’d be managing the drum department at a guitar centre if it wasn’t for Dave Grohl.”

Hawkins’ death was announced by the Foo Fighters Twitter account, with a statement reading: “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

Frontman Grohl is yet to individually comment on Hawkins’ death.