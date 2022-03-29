Foo Fighters back in the Top 10 album charts after Taylor Hawkins’ death
Drummer was found dead in his hotel room while on tour with the band in South America
Foo Fighters are back in the UK Top 10 following the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.
Hawkins, 50, died during the band’s South American leg of their world tour. He was found dead in his hotel room, just a few hours before the band were due to headline the Festival Estéreo Picnic event in Bogota, Colombia.
The news prompted a spike in sales and streams of Foo Fighters’ music, including their Greatest Hits album, which has risen 72 places to sit at No 4 on the UK charts.
According to the Official Charts Company’s midweek update, it is the second most-streamed album of the week so far. Its final chart position will be announced this Friday (1 April).
Skin and Bones, a live album released by Foo Fighters in 2006, is also on track to re-enter the Top 40.
On Saturday (26 March), Colombia’s attorney general said that a preliminary urine toxicological test carried out on Hawkins’ body had found 10 different substances present, including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, and benzodiazepines.
The statement continued: “The National Institute of Forensic Medicine continues to conduct the necessary medical studies to ascertain the cause of death.”
News of Hawkins’ death sparked an outpouring of grief among fans, along with tributes from figures including Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Ozzy Osbourne, and Mick Jagger.
The drummer joined Foo Fighters in 1997 after working with Alanis Morissette, and recorded eight studio albums with the band before his death, along with a number of solo projects.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.