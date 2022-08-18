Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More acts have been added to the bill for the highly anticipated Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts next month.

Three months after the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, the band, together with the Hawkins Family, announced two star-studded tribute concerts to celebrate his life.

The first concert will take place at Wembley Stadium, London on 3 September, with the second in Los Angeles taking place at the Kia Forum on 27 September.

Acts like Nile Rogers, Travis Barker and Taylor’s son Shane Hawkins will join the likes of Liam Gallagher, Brian May and Mark Ronson on the bill.

Chris Rock will also make a special guest appearance alongside Dave Chappell.

Charity, Music Support, who help those who work in music and live events affected by mental ill-health and/or addiction, have been announced as one of the gig beneficiaries.

In a statement online, the charity said that they were “incredibly grateful, touched, honoured and privileged to have been chosen as one of the beneficiary charities for these amazing shows”.

MusiCares, which offers services and support to the people behind the music, will also be a charity partner at the event. Both charities were chosen by the Hawkins family.

Paramount have shared that they will be streaming the events live. You can find more details on where to watch the gigs below.

Tickets for Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts in London and LA were released on 17 June. Tickets are still available but demand is high.

Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic will perform on the same line-up as Dave Grohl at the forthcoming concerts paying tribute to Taylor Hawkins.

The late Foo Fighters drummer, 50, was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia in March. A cause of death is yet to be announced.

Where to buy tickets in the UK

Tickets for the London show have been on sale since 17 June at 9am on Ticketmaster.

Where to buy tickets in the US

Tickets for the LA show went on sale on 17 June at 9am PDT on Ticketmaster.

What is the lineup?

Alongside Foo Fighters, the lineup boasts the likes of Brian May, Liam Gallagher, Miley Cyrus, Alanis Morissette and a special guest appearances from Dave Chappell and Chris Rock.

The London lineup includes:

Travis Barker

Nandi Bushell

Martin Chambers

Chris Chaney

Chevy Metal

Stewart Copeland

Josh Freese

Liam Gallagher

Violet Grohl

Omar Hackim

Justin Hawkins

Shane Hawkins

Joshua Homme

Chrissie Hynde

James Gang

Alain Johannes

Brian Johnson

John Paul Jones

Kesha

Greg Kurstin

Geddy Lee

Alex Lifeson

Brian May

Krist Novelselic

Nile Rogers

Mark Ronson

Luke Spiller

Supergrass

Roger Taylor

Rufus Taylor

Lars Ulrich

Wolfgang Van Halen

Plus a special guest appearance from Dave Chappell and Chris Rock

Where can I watch the gig?

You can watch the London show live on Saturday 3 September at 4.30pm BST.

Where to watch live:

Paramount + (US only)

MTV YouTube Channels (Globally)

Pluto TV (Internationally)

Where to watch on demand:

Paramount + (globally) beginning 3 September

Pluto TV and MTV (on demand) beginning the week of 5 September

On Twitter, Hawkins’ family offered a touching tribute. His wife Alison wrote: “In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honour Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us."