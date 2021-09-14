Taylor Swift stunned staff at a Belfast bar after she stayed to watch a three-hour set by a local musician.

The “Shake It Off” singer had been visiting the city while boyfriend Joe Alwyn films the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Conversations with Friends.

On Friday (10 September) Swift visited The Tipsy Bird bar, during which she watched a performance from singer Tiernán Heffron.

The 22-year-old said that Swift told him he was “so good” and danced to his music before asking him for a selfie.

“I was getting set up and someone came over to tell me Taylor Swift had just walked in,” Heffron told BBC News.

“The back of my knees just dropped. I was excited because any other singer-songwriter would dream of this moment – so I just thought, ‘Let’s do it’.”

He added: “She tipped me for playing, told me she enjoyed my music and said, ‘You deserve this.’”

Heffron wrote on Instagram: “Its not everyday @taylorswift walks into your gig and stays for your whole three hour set. She was the most lovely person! She asked how she could follow what I was doing and gave me a tip! Dreams do come true, ready and excited for what’s to come #22.”

In a post shared on Facebook, The Tipsy Bird said that Swift was “just as lovely as you expect”.

"Taylor, if you fancy being a Tipsy Bird another night in the future, you know where to find us,” they wrote alongside a picture of Swift with the bar’s staff.

The singer also visited Shu restaurant in the city, where she posed for selfies with the staff.