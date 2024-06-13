Taylor Swift fans set off earthquake monitors during Scotland concerts

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift fans danced so hard at her Scotland concerts they set off earthquake monitors, according to the British Geological Survey (BGS).

Seismic activity was recorded up to six kilometres away during the three gigs last Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield stadium.

The tremors reached a fever pitch during the song “Ready for It?” on all three nights with Swifties transmitting enough power to charge 6,000 car batteries, according to the BGS.

Smash hits “Cruel Summer”, “Champagne Problems” and “Shake It Off” also triggered significant activity across the three nights.

“Clearly Scotland’s reputation for providing some of the most enthusiastic audiences remains intact,” BGS seismologist Callum Harrison said.

Taylor Swift fans queue outside Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, where the singer played three concerts last weekend ( Getty Images )

“It’s amazing that we’ve been able to measure the reaction of thousands of concert goers remotely through our data,” Mr Harrison added.

Friday night was the most energetic gig, when Swifties moved the ground by 23.4 nano metres.

Although the concerts were detected by BGS’s instruments, the vibrations were unlikely to have been felt by anyone other that those in the immediate vicinity, according to the organisation.

Bethan Bryan, who was there on Saturday night, told Sky News: “It was fantastically loud! It was amazing to hear everyone sing along. 73,000 people singing for three and a half hours. Everyone was so happy.”

Swifties pose with their Taylor merch outside Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh ( Getty Images )

Last month, it was predicted that Swift’s UK leg could generate close to a £1bn boost for the economy, as politicians scrambled to confirm their allegiance.

London mayor Sadiq Khan declared himself a “proud Swiftie” to The Independent, as he expressed his excitement over welcoming the pop titan to the capital in August.

Swift is heading south, arriving in Liverpool on Thursday, then Cardiff and ending in London’s Wembley Stadium for eight nights in total later this month and in August.