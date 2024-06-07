Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Taylor Swift has officially landed in the UK, with her first show at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh taking place tonight (7 June).

Over the past year, the 34-year-old pop star has been performing her career-spanning shows at stadiums around the world, including North America, Tokyo, Melbourne, Sydney and Singapore.

UK-based fans (and those travelling to see Swift from overseas) will get to see her live during three nights from 7 to 9 June at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, before she heads to Liverpool and Cardiff.

Swift is booked to perform a staggering eight shows at Wembley Stadium in London, with the first three taking place between 21 and 23 June, before she returns for the final five nights of her UK and Europe tour between 15 and 20 August.

In between those, she will have also played in Dublin, Ireland, in Amsterdam, Zurich, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg and Munich in Germany, Warsaw in Poland, and Vienna, Austria.

Ticketmaster recently announced a major update for fans with tickets to see Swift this summer.

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour ( Getty/TAS Rights Management )

See the full UK and Ireland 2024 dates below:

Fri 7 June – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Sat 8 June – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Sun 9 June – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Thu 13 June – Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

Fri 14 June – Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

Sat 15 June – Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

Tue 18 June – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Fri 21 June – Wembley Stadium, London

Sat 22 June – Wembley Stadium, London

Sun 23 June – Wembley Stadium, London

Fri 28 June – Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Sat 29 June – Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Sun 30 June – Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Thu 15 August – Wembley Stadium, London

Fri 16 August – Wembley Stadium, London

Sat 17 August – Wembley Stadium, London

Mon 19 August – Wembley Stadium, London

Tue 20 August – Wembley Stadium, London

All UK and Ireland dates will be supported by US rock band Paramore.

In a five-star review of the very first show of Swift’s Eras tour, critic Kelsey Barnes wrote how the US star guided fans through more than a decade’s worth of “her best work”.

“Her ‘Eras Tour’ was designed as a journey through that staggering back catalogue of 10 albums, from her earlier country twang on her self-titled debut to the shift to synth-pop on 1989, then to the subdued folk and alt-rock of Folklore and Evermore,” she wrote.

“Throughout the opening night of the tour, it frequently feels as though the audience is being caught up with Swift’s past, present and future. In the 44-song setlist that spans three hours and 15 minutes, she shows why the “era” concept is so integral to who she is. Each chapter marks a specific shift in her artistry.”

Swift performs ‘The Man’ during her Eras tour ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Tortured Poets Department, released on 19 April, is the pop titan’s 11th studio album. It appears to have been inspired, in part, by the five stages of grief. Ahead of the release, Swift shared five new playlists that arrange her songs into those stages: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

“These songs represent making room for more good in your life,” she says in a brief audio message that accompanied the final playlist, acceptance. “Making that choice. Because a lot of time when we lose things, we gain things too.”