Major Taylor Swift ticket update as Ticketmaster announces Eras Tour policy change

Ticketmaster has announced a huge U-turn for fans attending Taylor Swift’s UK Eras Tour dates.

The 34-year-old singer will be performing in London, Liverpool, Cardiff, and Edinburgh as part of the UK leg of her record-breaking tour in June, before returning to London in August.

Originally, the Eras Tour was a “lead booker” event, meaning the cardholder who purchased the ticket had to attend. This left many people who had bought tickets as gifts concerned that they would not be able to attend the concert.

On Wednesday, the company sent emails to ticket holders confirming the policy was no longer in place.

Ticketmaster said: “The ‘lead booker’ policy has been removed, meaning that the person whose name is on the Ticketmaster account used to purchase tickets is no longer required to attend the event.”

“All other terms and conditions remain unchanged. We hope you enjoy the show!”

Swift performs a variety of her greatest hits on the Eras Tour ( Getty/TAS Rights Management )

The Eras Tour, which opened on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, has become the first tour to surpass $1bn in revenue, making it the highest-grossing tour of all time.

Demand for tickets was unprecedented, with the global sensation adding two extra London shows back in November.

The singer, who was named Time Person of the Year 2023, has also released an accompanying concert film, which was met with critical acclaim - and was recently declared a billionaire by Forbes.

The show, which spans three-and-a-half hours and covers all of her “musical eras”, sold out within minutes on Ticketmaster and AXS in the UK. Nearly 40,000 people joined the online queue during the presale for the megastars London and Edinburgh shows back in July.

Tickets have been spotted on resale sites for as much as £3,352, with the original sale price for a front-row standing ticket coming in at £172.25.

The pop star is set to release her highly anticipated eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.