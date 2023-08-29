Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift appeared to reference an infamous moment in pop culture history after being interrupted by fans during a recent Eras Tour concert.

During her most recent stop in Mexico City on Monday (28 August), the “Cruel Summer” singer, 33, was seated at her piano, prepared to start her rendition of “Champagne Problems”, when she was interrupted by fans chanting her name.

In videos of the moment circulating social media, Swift can be heard telling the crowd: “It’s the best way to be interrupted, by the way, just people chanting your name. It’s really the only way to be interrupted… and I would know.”

Swift’s comment is likely a reference to when Kanye West ran on stage during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) and grabbed the microphone from her as she was giving her acceptance speech for Best Video by a Female Artist.

The now-12-time Grammy winner had won the category for her hit “You Belong with Me”.

“I’m really happy for you – I’mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!” the rapper announced before leaving Swift speechless.

The moment went on to inspire popular memes, as well as a years-long feud between the two artists. In 2020, the “All Falls Down” rapper addressed the incident, saying that he crashed Swift’s speech because God told him to.

“Right now, God is giving me the information and he ain’t gave me no other information other than this information, so that means he wants me to say this now,” West explained. “If God ain’t want me to run on stage and say Beyoncé had the best video, he wouldn’t have sat me in the front row.

This isn’t the first time Swift appeared to joke about the incident on her Eras Tour.

During an earlier stop in July, while Swift was performing “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”, the “Anti-Hero” singer cackled as she sang the line: “Here’s to you, ‘cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do.

“I can’t even say it with a straight face,” Swift added as she paused the song.

The song is rumoured to be about the incident with West. In 2016, West released “Famous”, which referred to Swift as “that b****”.

He said Swift had approved the reference, but the singer later denied this. Read here for a brief history of their feud.