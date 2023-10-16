Taylor Swift Era’s tour security guard joins Israeli forces in war against Hamas

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former security guard who protected Taylor Swift during the summer leg of her Eras Tour has returned to his homeland of Israel to fight for his country in the catastrophic war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Israeli journalist Eran Swisa of Israel Today broke the news on his TikTok and Instagram on Sunday (15 October), praising the guard for leaving his life in America behind to join the fight.

Variety confirmed on Monday (16 October) that the guard has travelled to Israel in order to join the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reserves.

Swisa told Variety that the man was born in a Kibbutz in Israel before he found work in America.

“I got a pretty great life back in the US,” Swift’s former security guard told Swisa in a statement he shared with Variety. “I got an amazing dream job that I love, great friends that I call family and a very comfortable home. I didn’t HAVE to come here… But I could not stand on the sidelines while families are being slaughtered and burned alive in their homes!!! Just for being Jewish or for being Israelis.”

He went on to condemn Hamas in his message, urging others to stand with Israel.

“While one side is protecting babies, kids and the elderly, the other side is using those as human shields!!! It’ll be an insult to animals worldwide to call them ‘animals’ but those are not human beings,” the guard said of Hamas.

“They killed and slaughtered families in their beds alongside family’s [sic] pets!!!! And then they burned the houses down!!!! Try to imagine that happening in your own neighborhood, to your next door neighbours or to a family you know.”

It is not yet known whether the man was hired directly by Swift or by the tour’s stadium. The Independent has contacted Swift’s representative for comment.

The “Anti-Hero” singer, 33 – who has dominated recent headlines with her record-breaking box office Eras Tour movie, along with her highly publicised relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce – is preparing to wrap up the US leg of her Eras Tour from 18 October to 4 November. Swift will then embark on the international leg of her tour later that month.

Swift has not yet made any public remarks regarding the Israel-Hamas War.

Follow The Independent’s live blog of the Israel-Hamas war here.