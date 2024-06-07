Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Over a year since she first launched her record-breaking Eras tour in Glendale, Arizona, Taylor Swift has finally landed in the UK.

The pop star is kicking off the UK leg of the tour on Friday 7 June with three nights at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, where she will perform a staggering setlist of songs that span her extraordinary career.

This will include tracks from her 2012 album Red, her twin albums Folklore and Evermore, 2016’s Reputation, and her latest No 1 record, 2024’s The Tortured Poets Department.

Thousands of fans have already been photographed queuing outside Murrayfield Stadium in the hopes of securing the best possible spot in the non-seated ticket area, despite gates not opening until 4pm on Friday (7 June).

For months, cities hosting Swift’s stadium shows have been preparing to be inundated by fans, many of whom won’t have tickets to the shows but simply want to celebrate while their favourite star performs.

Last month, Barclays claimed that the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer’s tour could generate close to a £1bn boost for the UK economy, with fans splashing out on travel, hotels, restaurants, shopping and merch.

Taylor Swift fans pose with merch as they queue outside Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, the day before the pop star headlines the first of her UK Eras shows ( Getty Images )

Culture secretary Lucy Frazer told The Independent: “From stadium tours to open mic nights, we know all too well that live music is an essential part of British culture. Swiftie Mania has enchanted a legion of fearless fans across the country who are in for a spectacular show with Taylor’s 15 UK dates this summer.

“They are not only set to generate nearly a billion pounds for the economy but will boost our brilliant tourism sector as we welcome gig-goers from around the world.”

Meanwhile, London mayor and “proud Swiftie” Sadiq Khan said he was excited to welcome Swift to London, which she paid tribute to in her 2019 hit, “London Boy”.

On it, the pop star sings about her love of various locations around the city, including “nights in Brixton, Shoreditch in the afternoon”.

( AFP via Getty Images )

London serves as a backdrop in songs on The Tortured Poets Department in a more heartbroken context, however, as Swift delves into the aftermath of her split from her boyfriend of six years, English actor Joe Alywyn, as well as her brief fling with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

“As a proud Swiftie, I’m very excited that the phenomenal Taylor Swift is coming to London next month and her amazing fanbase here in the capital and beyond will give her a big London welcome,” he said.

“Taylor’s decision to perform more nights of her record-breaking Eras tour in our capital than anywhere else is further proof that London’s music scene never goes out of style,” he added, referring to the lyrics of the pop singer’s hit 2014 single “Style”.

Taylor Swift fans queue outside Murrayfield Stadium ( Getty Images )

He continued: “Her eight gigs across June and August will bring more than half a million music fans together, providing a massive boost to our hospitality sector and wider economy.

“I hope it will encourage even more people to enjoy the fantastic range of live music available in our city, including grassroots music venues, and inspire the next generation of London’s musical talent.”

You can find all of Swift’s scheduled UK tour dates here.