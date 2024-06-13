Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift has announced that her record-breaking Eras Tour will come to an end in December.

The pop superstar, 34, made the announcement during the 100th show of the tour in Liverpool on Thursday night (June 13).

“I think a lot of people are like, well, how are you going to celebrate the 100th show?” she told the screaming crowd.

“And for me, the celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is gonna end in December. Like, that’s it.”

She added: “That feels like so far away from now. But then again, it feels like I just did my first show on this tour, because you guys have made this so much fun for us that we wanted to do 100 shows, 150-something shows.”

As Entertainment Weekly reports, Swift went on to say that the tour has “become my entire life” and claimed that she no longer remembers her hobbies because “all I do when I’m not on stage is just like sit at home and try to think of some clever acoustic song mashups and thinking about what you might like to hear”.

Taylor Swift performing ‘The Eras Tour’ in Lisbon in May 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Before playing “All Too Well”, Swift continued: “I want to spend another show just thinking about that and living in this moment with you and being here with you and just know that I appreciate every single ounce of effort you put in to be with us when this tour reaches triple digits of shows. So thank you.”

The Eras Tour is the highest-grossing tour of all time, having generated over a billion dollars in revenue. The final date currently announced is in Vancouver, on Sunday December 8, 2024, which will be the 152nd show of the tour.

In a five-star review of Swift’s first UK stop of The Eras Tour in Edinburgh, The Independent’s Annabel Nugent wrote: “Staging-wise, it is a spectacle. If this was a film, it would be a Spielberg production. The effects, albeit big, are considered. Pyrotechnics are reserved for the venomous bite of “Bad Blood” and confetti doesn’t burst out of cannons, but is released in soft showers. Despite myself, I’m still bewitched when Swift appears to swan dives into a glistening pond of pixels.”

She added: “The way Swift dances on tour has become a talking point among fans and critics. When she sings of money, she rubs invisible notes between her fingers; when she complains of a lover’s tardiness, she points to an imaginary watch on her wrist. It’s a style that recalls countless adolescent afternoons spent choreographing dances with friends. ‘Edinburgh, are you ready to go back to school with me?’ she asks the crowd.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Nostalgia is a powerful thing and tonight, Swift uncorks bottles and bottles of it, spraying it like champagne on an obliging, adoring audience. It’s like mainlining dopamine for three hours straight.”