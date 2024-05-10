Pink reportedly upset her Australia tour was overshadowed by Taylor Swift coverage

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Pink was reportedly “pi**ed off” by the imbalance of media coverage her Australian tour received compared to the overwhelming attention that Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour received.

Australian pop singer Sam Fischer, 32, made the claim on a recent episode of the Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel radio show.

“I have a friend who’s Pink’s background singer and my friend Danny said she’s really just pi**ed off no one’s talking about the fact that she’s also selling out stadiums,” Fischer said.

“Pink is out here riding her bike around the Opera House saying, ‘I’m here too!’,” he added. “It’s kind of funny everyone’s talking about Beyoncé and Taylor doing the stadium shows but Pink’s also out here selling them all out.”

The Independent has contacted Pink and Swift’s representatives for comment.

The “Raise Your Glass” singer, 44, travelled the country in March, performing at Sydney’s Accor Stadium, followed by stops in Brisbane and Townsville. Her arrival came weeks after Swift brought her record-breaking Eras Tour to the country in late February.

At the time, Live Nation, the producers of Pink’s tour, stated that the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer’s Summer Carnival tour had sold nearly one million tickets, the most of any female headliner in Australia and New Zealand.

Pink and Taylor Swift ( Getty Images )

Pink is currently on hiatus but will resume her tour in Cardiff, Wales, next month. She’s currently touring in support of her latest album, Trustfall, which was released in February 2023.

Meanwhile, fresh off the release of her 11th studio album, Swift returned to the stage on Thursday (9 May) in Paris, France, where she performed several songs from her newest record, The Tortured Poets Department.

Following performances from her 1989 album, the 34-year-old superstar re-entered the stage dressed in a white gown, before launching into tracks from TTPD.

She began with the album’s sixth song, “But Daddy I Love Him”, before jumping around and performing “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me”, “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”, “loml”, “So High School”, “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and more.

Thursday’s concert marked her first of four in Paris, which is in turn the first stop on her 18-city European leg.

TTPD, which was released last month, has topped the Billboard 200 chart, selling 2.61 million units, the highest for any album since Adele’s 25 in 2015.

It also gives Swift the most No 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart among female recording artists. Save for her 2006 eponymous debut album, which peaked at No 5, all of Swift’s albums have managed to reach the No 1 spot.