Taylor Swift’s first Sydney Eras show goes ahead despite heavy storms
Pop superstar played to 80,000 fans despite fears the first of four shows at the Accor Stadium would be disrupted by heavy storms and lightning strikes
Taylor Swift’s stadium show in Sydney was able to take place after fans were initially evacuated due to a huge storm.
Guests were briefly asked to leave the floor and lower bowl of the Accor Stadium, while the start time for Swift’s Eras show was delayed and fans were told to stay undercover until “further notice”.
“Stay undercover until further notice and follow venue screens and staff instructions,” the stadium wrote.
“Stay safe and remember to be kind to those around you.”
However, the stadium was able to keep its promise that the first of Swift’s Eras concerts in Sydney would go ahead “rain or shine”.
Sabrina Carpenter did not perform due to the delay, but around 7.45pm, Swift took to the stage.
The Accor Stadium posted a clip of Swift thanking fans for turning up as her performance got underway: “You’re really making me feel like tonight I get to play a sold out show for 81,000 people in Sydney,” she said.
Swift appears to enjoy performing in the odd thunderstorm. In May last year, she was drenched during her concert at the Gilette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, as well as during a gig in her hometown of Nashville.
When the rain began pouring heavily around an hour into the Nashville performance, Swift only told her 70,000-strong audience that it was “officially a rain show” and continued playing.
“This is something we’re all doing together. It’s like such a bonding experience. We’re all gonna leave here tonight looking like we just went through five car washes… People will be like, ‘Where were you? Several wars?’ And you’re like, ‘No, I just went to the Eras Tour. It’s fine,’” she added.
In Sydney, photos showed fans walking determinedly into the stadium wearing ponchos and hats. Umbrellas are not allowed in the stadium.
The New South Wales State Emergency Service urged people to make “safe and sensible decisions” regarding travel during poor weather conditions.
“We may see some very poor weather this afternoon and evening across parts of Sydney, Blue Mountains, Central Coast, Illawarra, parts of the South Coast and eastern parts of the Southern Tablelands,” chief superintendent Dallas Burnes said.
“The weather expected may make things like travelling hazardous, with high end heavy rain and flash flooding a possibility.
“We hope everyone has a very enjoyable time at these events but ask people to plan ahead so they can get there safely.”
Swift is set to play three more Eras shows in Sydney.
