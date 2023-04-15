Taylor Swift praised for ‘smooth’ handling of wardrobe malfunction during live show

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans have praised Taylor Swift for how she handled a wardrobe malfunction on Thursday, during one of concerts.

On Thursday night, the singer performed at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, as part of her US Eras Tour. In a video taken at the concert, which was shared by a fan on TikTok, Swift could be seen wearing an all-purple outfit as she performed the song “Lavender Haze”, from her 2022 album, Midnights.

As she continued to walk on the stage, she had a minor wardrobe malfunction, as she noticed that her sparkly, purple garter had broken. However, she still continued to finish her song, before she walked over to her backup singers.

While she approached them, the tune of her next song, “Anti-Hero” started to play, and she began to sing. Once she reached her backup singers, she pointed out the broken garter to them, and they stepped in to help.

When the two singers retied the accessory onto the Grammy-Award winner’s leg, Swift went on to sing: “I should not be left to my own devices / They come with prices and vice.” She then looked down at her leg and smiled at the two women helping her. Swift raised her arm up and seemingly referred to the wardrobe malfunction, as she sang the lines: “I end up in crisis.”

Swift smirked and nodded her head, as the backup singers finished fixing the garter and sang: “Tale as old as time.” In the text over the video, the TikTok user who posted the video also praised Swift for how she handled the situation, as they called her “such a seasoned pro”.

As of 14 April, the TikTok video has more than 4.8m views, with fans in the comments pointing out the coincidental timing in which the garter was fixed.

“‘The should not be left to her own devices’ was so perfectly timed w/her singers fixing the garter. Awesome! Lol,” one wrote.

“The irony of singing ‘I end up in crisis’ while having the costume fixed,” another added.

Other people applauded the two women who fixed the accessory so quickly.

“The backup singers were the real MVPs tonight,” one wrote, while another added: “THAT WAS SO SMOOTH.”

A third joked: “The back up singers are really the real back up.”

On Thursday, Swift returned to the stage for her Eras tour, after a brief hiatus. The concert also came days after it was reported that she and Joe Alwyn had broken up, after six years of dating.

On 8 April, it was first reported that Swift and Alwyn had broken up, with Entertainment Tonight claiming that they had split several weeks ago. A source also told the publication that the breakup was “not dramatic” and the “relationship had just run its course”.

The singer appeared to address her rumoured split during her concert on Thursday night, as she spoke to fans in the audience and said: “So, we have a lot to catch up on, don’t we?”

Following the reports that Alwyn and Swift had split, many Swifties also spotted changes in the singer’s setlist. At the start of her tour, she performed the song “Invisible String”, which is about the intrinsic connection between two lovers, from her 2020 album, Folklore.

However, since her show in Arlington, Texas, on 31 March, she has instead played Folklore track “The 1,” which details a breakup as Swift sings about “waking up alone”.

Others have claimed to see Swift tearing up while performing the breakup song “champagne problems” from her 2020 album Evermore, in the wake of the rumoured split.