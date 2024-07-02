Support truly

Joseph Quinn has recalled the embarrassing moment he met Taylor Swift.

The Stranger Things star rose to fame playing Eddie Munson on the fourth season of Netflix’s hit sci-fi show, released in 2022.

During an appearance on Monday’s episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast (1 July) with host Josh Horowitz, Quinn opened up about the first and only time that he met Swift.

The 30-year-old told Horowitz: “I met Taylor Swift once, and I said, ‘You’re Taylor Swift.’ She was very funny.”

He continued: “She said something nice about the show [Stranger Things] and I said, ‘Oh thanks. You’re Taylor Swift. I meant it as a compliment.”

Even at the time, Quinn said he quickly realised that what he had said to the “Cruel Summer” singer was “stupid”.

“I remember thinking, ‘That ws f***ing… that was stupid,” said the actor. “But she was very good-humoured about it.”

Asked about how his relationship with the pop star is currently, Quinn said that he and Swift are “excellent” and that the pair are on “great terms”.

NY Premiere of "A Quiet Place: Day One" ( 2024 Invision )

The actor joked that he is even featured on Swift’s next album – quipping that they are still ironing out the details.

Last month, Quinn teased the possible return of his character in Stranger Things’ fifth and final season.

Emerging as a breakout star of the 2022 series, the actor won over a legion of fans who were devastated when his character seemingly met a grisly demise.

Taylor Swift performing on stage at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (Liam McBurney/PA) ( PA Wire )

Eddie’s return, however, is not completely off the table, according to Quinn who hinted at the possibility of reprising his role in the forthcoming fifth and final season of the show.

He can currently be seen in cinemas starring opposite Lupita Nyong’o in A Quiet Place: Day One.

In a four-star review of the film, The Independent’s film critic Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “Mostly, Day One is a superbly cast two-hander, shared between one established star and one up-and-comer, both with big, soulful eyes and open-wound hearts.”

Meanwhile, Swift is currently on the European tour of her Eras tour after completing three dates at Wembley in London last month.

The 34-year-old will return to the capital in August for an additional five nights.

You can read The Independent’s five-star review of the tour here, and find all the information about her Wembley dates, including VIP guests and set list, here.