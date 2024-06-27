For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Joseph Quinn has teased the possible return of his character in Stranger Things.

The British actor, 30, rose to fame playing Eddie Munson, the much-loved ringleader of The Hellfire Club, in season four of the Netflix sci-fi hit.

Quinn emerged as a breakout star of the 2022 series, winning over a legion of fans who were devastated when his character seemingly met a grisly demise.

Eddie’s return, however, is not completely off the table, according to Quinn who hinted at the possibility of reprising his role in the forthcoming fifth and final season of the show.

Quinn was asked by ET about the series during an appearance on the red carpet of the New York premiere of his new film A Quiet Place: Day One, a sequel to 2018’s A Quiet Place and 2022’s A Quiet Place Part II.

According to the actor, who attended the premiere alongside his mother, the “chances are high” that he will be spending some time with his former castmates and the show’s creators in the future – though not strictly for work.

“I love those guys! I’d love to come and say hello,” said Quinn.

Responding to the reporter who tells him she has a feeling that viewers might see Eddie once again, Quinn replied: “I might have that feeling, too... Or maybe I don’t. Who knows? I don’t know! Who knows?”

open image in gallery ( Shutterstock / Netflix )

“You know what I’m talking about,” says the reporter, to which Quinn replies: “Maybe I do.”

Speaking about the fifth season more generally, Quinn said: “I’m sure they’re working very hard to land the plane.

“It’s been a long time that they’ve been working on that, so I’m really delighted that they’re kind of getting towards the end and they’re having a nice time.”

The actor said he has “no doubts” that the cast, crew, and creators are “gonna deliver it in a pretty epic finale”.

Fans have remained convinced that Stranger Things’ showrunners have left the door open for Quinn’s return, even as he joked in 2022 that Eddie seemed “pretty f***ing dead”.

The fifth season of Stranger Things will be the last outing of the Duffer Brothers’ hit show, and will see the return of the core cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, and Gaten Matarazzo.

The season is expected to be released in 2025. An exact date is yet to be announced.