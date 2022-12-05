Jump to content

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn addresses Eddie Munson return rumours: ‘He seems pretty f***ing dead’

Fans are convinced of Eddie’s survival even though he was shown mortally wounded in the season four finale

Inga Parkel
Monday 05 December 2022 18:03
Comments
Stranger Things Joseph Quinn gets emotional as fan reveals love for character

Joseph Quinn has given his expert opinion on whether or not his character Eddie Munson will return to Stranger Things.

In the season four finale, Eddie was shown mortally wounded by Demobats after his martyred return to the Upside Down.

However, fans aren’t entirely convinced of his unfortunate demise, with many speculating that Quinn and Eddie will be back next season.

However, Quinn has now said in a new interview with British GQ that Eddie “seems pretty f***ing dead to me”.

While the British actor has been asked the question many times before, he reiterated his prior ambiguity saying: “I’ve said I don’t know because I really don’t know.

“[Executive producer and director] Shawn Levy has said it publicly. I think [his return] would be very, very, very unlikely.”

He added: “It’s just a beautifully written arc. The beginning, middle and end are so powerful as it stands, so I think to just crowbar him into a narrative… you don’t want him to overstay his welcome.”

Rumours of Quinn’s Metallica-loving character’s survival were ignited when the series unveiled the title of its season five premiere.

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson on ‘Stranger Things’

(Courtesy of Netflix)

Last month, Netflix tweeted a teaser of the final season’s script, showing its debut episode titled “The Crawl”, which many fans interpreted as a connection to Eddie’s heroic season four rendition of the heavy metal band’s 1986 song, “Master of Puppets”.

While creators Ross and Matt Duffer have remained secretive about the final season of Stranger Things, they did admit they would be abandoning the series tradition of shifting focus to new characters.

Their revelation came shortly after some Stranger Things stars made one request for the forthcoming fifth season following some complaints over the latest batch of episodes.

Stranger Things season five is expected to arrive on Netflix in 2024.

