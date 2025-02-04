Kanye West puzzles fans with Taylor Swift Instagram follow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In an unexpected turn of events, Kanye West appeared to briefly put to rest his longstanding feud with Taylor Swift.

The 47-year-old rapper, who will be competing in the Best Rap Song category at the 2025 Grammys, recently made his controversial return to Instagram to thank the Recording Academy for the latest nomination for his new song “Carnival.”

And Swift was among the people he chose to tag in the since-deleted photo — in perhaps a subtle nod to their long history of infamous award ceremony fallouts.

West, who in 2021 legally changed his name to Ye, then flaunted in a series of Instagram Stories that he was only following one person: Swift.

His change of heart appeared to be shortlived, though, as he has since unfollowed the “Cruel Summer” singer.

West’s recent Instagram activity has understandably left fans puzzled, with several questioning his intentions.

open image in gallery Kanye West and Taylor Swift have had an up-and-down friendship ( Getty Images )

“He has to be trolling,” one fan commented in the now-deleted post.

“Ye is wild,” a second noted, while a third agreed, simply writing: “Diabolical.”

“Or he’s trying to show respect to Taylor and get rid of the beef?” somebody suggested.

“Showing respect by following her the day of the grammys and posting about it after he publicly humiliated her 15 years ago,” another said, alongside a raised eyebrow emoji.

open image in gallery Kanye West briefly followed Taylor Swift on Instagram ( Ye/Instagram )

For years, West and Swift have engaged in a very public back-and-forth, beginning in 2009, when he brazenly interrupted her acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards to protest her win.

Following the ceremony, Swift said she “started to feel like we reconnected” over dinners and conversations, adding that “I just so badly wanted that respect from him, and I hate that about myself, that I was like, ‘This guy who’s antagonizing me, I just want his approval.’”

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Then, in 2015, as a kind of peace offering, West asked Swift to present him with the Vanguard award at that year’s MTV VMAs. He claimed on stage that MTV had only wanted Swift at the event for ratings purposes, causing Swift’s stance on him once again to shift.

The next year, West released his song “Famous,” which featured the lyrics: “I feel like me and Taylor Swift might still have sex/ Why? I made that b**** famous.”

Afterward, West and his then-wife Kim Kardashian leaked a phone call that appeared to show Swift approving to have her name used in the song. While she denied the claims, many still branded her a “snake,” prompting her to take a step back from the public eye.

She reflected on the backlash in a 2023 interview with Time magazine, admitting that it felt like “a career death.” “Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me,” Swift said.

West’s unhinged Instagram activity comes hours after he made equally baffling X/Twitter posts.

In a series of seemingly unrelated tweets, West claimed that he is a billionaire, praised Donald Trump and apologized to Kamala Harris, following an explicit comment about the former vice president in a since-deleted tweet.

“Trump’s back in office. Ye’s back a billionaire. The world might just be ok,” wrote the controversial star. He later said, in reference to the infamous red MAGA hat: “I risked my life to wear a red hat then he turned it black.”

West then generated controversy after he made a sexual comment about Harris, which has since been removed, as per The Metro.

He addressed the removal of his post, writing: “The democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw I’m kidding. Dey don’t control black people no more. Trump 4 life.”

West then made an apology to the former presidential nominee, writing: “Kamala seems like a very nice human I just wanna say sorry to her kids.”